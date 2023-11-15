Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Agilent Technologies worth $72,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,935.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,175,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,390,000 after buying an additional 1,118,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.25.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on A. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

