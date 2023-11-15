Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director James K. Sims Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) Director James K. Sims purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $24,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 365,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Airgain Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.98. Airgain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Airgain by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 872,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 34,180 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Airgain by 3.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 716,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Airgain in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

