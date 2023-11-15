Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Align Technology worth $93,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 4,498,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,928,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,148,000 after acquiring an additional 128,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,457,000 after purchasing an additional 131,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

Align Technology Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $202.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.28. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

