AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys Shares of 15,965 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

