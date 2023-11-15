AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Welltower by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,977,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,443,000 after buying an additional 190,476 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 548,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50,578 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 49.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 34,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 80,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,372,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.13, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.39. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $89.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.