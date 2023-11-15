AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $466,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $172.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

