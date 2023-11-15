AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 82,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13,636.4% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,158,880,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.