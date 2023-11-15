AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 89 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,792.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,234,663.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $120,598.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $3,029,792.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,234,663.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,715 shares of company stock valued at $16,025,205 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $152.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average is $150.75. The firm has a market cap of $358.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.