AlphaCore Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AlphaCore Capital LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,041,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 499,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $345,139,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 5.4 %

BLK opened at $697.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $650.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.04. The firm has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $781.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

