Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by King Wealth

King Wealth boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 216.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.17 on Wednesday, hitting $273.19. The company had a trading volume of 139,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,051. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $291.60.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

