Analyzing Mativ (NYSE:MATV) and UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOF)

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) and UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Mativ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of UBE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Mativ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mativ pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. UBE pays an annual dividend of $3.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.5%. Mativ pays out -4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UBE pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mativ $2.17 billion 0.35 -$6.60 million ($8.51) -1.65 UBE N/A N/A N/A $5.67 2.66

This table compares Mativ and UBE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UBE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mativ. Mativ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mativ and UBE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mativ -18.55% 8.10% 2.39% UBE N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mativ and UBE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mativ 0 0 1 0 3.00 UBE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mativ currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.23%. Given Mativ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mativ is more favorable than UBE.

Summary

Mativ beats UBE on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc. operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens. This segment serves filtration, protective solutions, release liners, healthcare, and industrials end-markets. The Fiber-Based Solutions segment provides packaging, printing, and specialty papers; and various paper-based products for the consumer channel, such as bright papers, cardstock, stationery paper, envelopes, journals, and planners. It also offers combustibles products comprising conventional papers and filter wraps, low-ignition propensity papers wrappers for small cigars, and hemp-based alternatives; noncombustibles; and lightweight papers. This segment serves cigarette and cigar manufacturers, and commercial print and combustibles end-markets. The company sells its products in the United States, Europe and the former Commonwealth of Independent States, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About UBE

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins. The company also provides contract manufacturing services for APIs and intermediates; aromatic SF5 compounds; FLUOLEAD, a novel nucleophilic fluorinating agent; and drug discovery and pipeline services. In addition, it offers cement products, ready mixed concrete, soil stabilizing cement, building materials, limestone, calcia and magnesia, specialty inorganic materials, and resource recycling, as well as sells coal. Further, the company is involved in the supply of electric power. Additionally, it provides die-casting and injection molding machines, and extrusion presses; and UBE vertical mills, kilins, furnaces, dryers, water screening equipment, storage and transportation systems, bridges and steel structures, and steel billets and casting. The company also manufactures and sells nylon, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate, plastic films, polypropylene molded products, fibers, fiber-reinforced plastics, and cast iron and steel products. The company was formerly known as Ube Industries, Ltd. UBE Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

