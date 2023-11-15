Analyzing Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Standard Chartered pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 4 6 4 0 2.00 Standard Chartered 1 3 0 0 1.75

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Capital One Financial and Standard Chartered, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Capital One Financial currently has a consensus target price of $106.36, suggesting a potential downside of 0.60%. Standard Chartered has a consensus target price of $930.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12,484.57%. Given Standard Chartered’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Chartered is more favorable than Capital One Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 11.43% 9.77% 1.13% Standard Chartered 11.27% 6.96% 0.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital One Financial and Standard Chartered’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $38.37 billion 1.06 $7.36 billion $13.31 8.04 Standard Chartered $23.98 billion 0.84 $2.95 billion $0.89 8.30

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Chartered. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Chartered, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Standard Chartered on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Standard Chartered

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advices; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products. The company also provides financial markets products and services that comprise project and transportation financing, debt capital markets and leveraged financing, financing and securities services, and sales and structuring services, as well as macro, commodities, and credit trading services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves financial institutions, governments, banks, investors, corporations, small businesses, and individuals. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.