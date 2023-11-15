Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

MNST opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

