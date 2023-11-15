Andra AP fonden Decreases Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 372.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $144.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average is $114.50. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.81.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

