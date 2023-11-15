Andra AP fonden Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,355. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

CME Group stock opened at $211.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $221.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.68.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

