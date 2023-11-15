Andra AP fonden Sells 20,300 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

