Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Down 4.7%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.29 and last traded at $44.77. 258,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,733,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The business’s revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $60,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,819,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $60,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,819,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $567,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,071,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,664,316.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,011 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $3,759,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,309,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 93,268 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,889,000 after buying an additional 486,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.