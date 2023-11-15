Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Apollo Global Management worth $72,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,360,000 after acquiring an additional 184,378 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,458 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,187,000 after acquiring an additional 827,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.3 %

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

APO opened at $87.69 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $93.18. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

