Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,695.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,775,906.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $54,428.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $525,695.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,264 shares of company stock worth $31,208,692. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $215.24 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $216.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

