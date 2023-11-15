Ark Price Reaches $1.62 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Ark has a market capitalization of $286.51 million and approximately $154.84 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00004484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002390 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002132 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003113 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 176,929,190 coins and its circulating supply is 176,929,076 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

