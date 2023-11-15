Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Ashford alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ashford

Ashford Stock Performance

Ashford stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.94. Ashford has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $17.54.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.