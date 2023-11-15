Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Autodesk by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $222,232,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 24.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Stock Up 3.5 %

ADSK stock opened at $217.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.56. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

