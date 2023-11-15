Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,351 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $217.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

