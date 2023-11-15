Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.91 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and $1.19 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 51.7% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $19.43 or 0.00053811 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00026245 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012467 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004593 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001152 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002675 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,828,892 coins and its circulating supply is 355,452,712 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.