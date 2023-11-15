Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) will post its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect Ayr Wellness to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 89.49%. The company had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.15 million. On average, analysts expect Ayr Wellness to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $152.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

