Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CEO Kenneth M. Young Purchases 49,803 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 49,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,516. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance
BW stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $6.83.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
