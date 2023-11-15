Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CEO Kenneth M. Young Purchases 49,803 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 49,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,516. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

BW stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth $14,256,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $12,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after buying an additional 625,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,769,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 510,386 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

