BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.46

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 85339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAESY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.51) to GBX 1,120 ($13.75) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,090 ($13.39) to GBX 1,140 ($14.00) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Societe Generale lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,020 ($12.53) to GBX 1,250 ($15.35) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,142.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.5533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BAE Systems by 241.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

