Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,707,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $334,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.78. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.20). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

