Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 5,000 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73.5% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.36.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.27. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,745. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

