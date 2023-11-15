Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 283 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.83.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 4.4 %

VEEV opened at $173.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

