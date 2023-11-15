Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 27,986 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,986 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

BBWI opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

