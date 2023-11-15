Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2674 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a dividend payout ratio of 66.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BWMX opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $493.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.
About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.
