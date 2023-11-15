Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2674 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a dividend payout ratio of 66.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BWMX opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $493.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at $184,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.