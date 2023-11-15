Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,950 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 104.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 110,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 56,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $235.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.51. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $241.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,302 shares of company stock worth $727,686 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

