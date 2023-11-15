Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,370 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 105.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,229,000 after acquiring an additional 27,649 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 108,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 129,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $154.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.46 and its 200 day moving average is $155.50. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.90 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

