Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,576 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 105.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,564,000 after acquiring an additional 826,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 376,672 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 214.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 466,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 318,348 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

ARW opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.01 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

