Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 6,090 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 125.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.11. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

