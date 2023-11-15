Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 7,719 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 98.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 892.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.4 %

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Shares of HLI stock opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.