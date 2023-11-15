Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 10,257 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

