Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 6,736 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after buying an additional 1,930,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in MetLife by 42,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1,582.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus upped their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

MetLife Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

