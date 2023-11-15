Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 9,985 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $592,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,760,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,942 shares of company stock worth $10,297,592 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AOS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

