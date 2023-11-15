Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 94.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Trading Up 9.7 %

Albemarle stock opened at $125.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $301.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

