Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 107.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $393.35 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

