Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GATX during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 95.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in GATX by 125.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 79.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GATX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.25. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $133.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). GATX had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. GATX’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

