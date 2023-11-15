Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 120.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $12,620,019 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 5.6 %

MPWR stock opened at $535.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $464.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.96. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.63 and a 12-month high of $595.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

