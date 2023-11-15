Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 92.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,867,000 after purchasing an additional 136,367 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 287,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,955,000 after purchasing an additional 84,433 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 29.5% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 59,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CF Industries by 11.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 349,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,278,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $109.79.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

