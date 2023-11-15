Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,422.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $393.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $398.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $81,583,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295 over the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teledyne Technologies

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.