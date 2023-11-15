Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,396 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in KLA by 93.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $545.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $546.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.06.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLA

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.