Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 19,641 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $1,543,572,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 184.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,883,000 after buying an additional 3,012,465 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,492,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,268,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,722 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

BCE Stock Up 2.5 %

BCE opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.01%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

