Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,049 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $310,556,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after buying an additional 634,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after acquiring an additional 348,105 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1,290.3% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,078,000 after acquiring an additional 249,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SBAC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.12.

SBA Communications Trading Up 6.7 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $233.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.00. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

