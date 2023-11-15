B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

B&G Foods has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. B&G Foods has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $502.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.34 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BGS. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,818,000 after buying an additional 145,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,884,000 after acquiring an additional 453,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after buying an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after buying an additional 51,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,059,000 after buying an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

